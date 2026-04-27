Coal India Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: Coal India share price falls ahead of earnings today. What to expect?

Coal India Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: The Coal India is set to announce its Q4 results today. The board of directors of the state-run mining giant is scheduled to meet today, 27 April 2026, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone & Consolidated) for the fourth quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March, 2026.

Coal India’s Board of Directors will also consider and recommend Final Dividend for FY26, if any. The payment of Final Dividend, if any, shall be subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Coal India Q4 Results Preview

Coal India is expected to report a fall in its net profit and revenue, driven by lower coal offtake. The company’s coal offtake in Q4FY26 is estimated to decline by 0.8% to 199 MT from 201 MT in the year-ago period. Sequentially, offtake is seen growing by 6%.

The company’s net profit in the quarter ended March is expected to fall by 16% to ₹8,063 crore from ₹9,604 crore, year-on-year (YoY), according to Axis Securities. Revenue is expected to drop by 0.6% to ₹37,612 crore from ₹37,825 crore, YoY.

The brokerage firm models 54% e-auction premium and 10% e-auction volumes. It expects Adjusted EBITDA to decline YoY, led by lower coal offtake, leading to lower operating leverage.

Coal India share price traded lower ahead of the announcement of Q4 results today.

Stay tuned to this segment for the latest updates on Coal India Q4 results today.