Coal India Q4 Results: Net profit jumps 11% YoY to ₹10,839 crore; declares final dividend of ₹5.25 per share

Coal India, the world’s largest coal miner, announced its financial performance for the March-ended quarter and financial year ended March 31 after market hours today, reporting a consolidated net profit of ₹10,839 crore in Q4, higher than Street estimates.
The state-owned company had reported a net profit of ₹9,751 crore in the same period last year, indicating an 11.15% year-on-year growth. Sequentially, too, net profit improved 51.4% from ₹7,157 crore reported in the December quarter.
Though sales volumes came in lower, higher other income aided profitability, rising to ₹5,127 crore in Q4 from ₹3,939 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.
Its consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter under review rose 4.7% to ₹46,490 crore from ₹43,961 crore in the year-ago period and also improved from ₹42,436 crore reported in the December-ended quarter.
Meanwhile, the EBITDA came in at ₹12,672 crore from ₹11,932 crore in the year-ago quarter, with margins coming flat at 27%.
The miner’s average realisation from e-auction sales stood at ₹2,202 per tonne, lower than ₹2,363 per tonne in the year-ago period, while the overall average price realisation of coal supplied during the quarter fell by ₹23 year-on-year to ₹1,597.85 per tonne, its earnings filing showed.
Its production stood at 239 million tonnes (MT), up about 1% from 237 MT in Q4FY25. Coal offtake, however, fell 2% year-on-year to 199 MT, compared with 202 MT in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Both metrics, however, improved marginally on a quarter-on-quarter basis.
For FY26, the company’s revenue stood at ₹1,68,400 crore, compared with ₹1,69,177 crore in FY25, while net profit dropped by 12% to ₹31,071 crore. In FY25, the company had reported a net profit of ₹35,450 crore, as per the company's earnings filing.
Along with its March quarter results, the Maharatna company announced a final dividend of ₹5.25 per share of face value ₹10 each for the financial year 2025–26, subject to shareholders’ approval.
“The Board of Directors at its meeting held today has, inter alia, declared a final dividend for the financial year 2025-26 at ₹5.25 per equity share on the face value of ₹10 each, as recommended by the Audit Committee of CIL at its meeting held on the same date. Payment of the final dividend for FY 2025-26 shall be made subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing AGM,” the company said in its filing.
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Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments. <br><br> He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom. <br><br> During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles. <br><br> He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements. <br><br> His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.
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