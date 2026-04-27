Coal India Q4 Results: Net profit jumps 11% YoY to ₹10,839 crore; declares final dividend of ₹5.25 per share

Coal India, the world’s largest coal miner, announced its financial performance for the March-ended quarter and financial year ended March 31 after market hours today, reporting a consolidated net profit of ₹10,839 crore in Q4, higher than Street estimates.

The state-owned company had reported a net profit of ₹9,751 crore in the same period last year, indicating an 11.15% year-on-year growth. Sequentially, too, net profit improved 51.4% from ₹7,157 crore reported in the December quarter.

Though sales volumes came in lower, higher other income aided profitability, rising to ₹5,127 crore in Q4 from ₹3,939 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.

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Its consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter under review rose 4.7% to ₹46,490 crore from ₹43,961 crore in the year-ago period and also improved from ₹42,436 crore reported in the December-ended quarter.

Meanwhile, the EBITDA came in at ₹12,672 crore from ₹11,932 crore in the year-ago quarter, with margins coming flat at 27%.

The miner’s average realisation from e-auction sales stood at ₹2,202 per tonne, lower than ₹2,363 per tonne in the year-ago period, while the overall average price realisation of coal supplied during the quarter fell by ₹23 year-on-year to ₹1,597.85 per tonne, its earnings filing showed.

Its production stood at 239 million tonnes (MT), up about 1% from 237 MT in Q4FY25. Coal offtake, however, fell 2% year-on-year to 199 MT, compared with 202 MT in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Both metrics, however, improved marginally on a quarter-on-quarter basis.

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For FY26, the company’s revenue stood at ₹1,68,400 crore, compared with ₹1,69,177 crore in FY25, while net profit dropped by 12% to ₹31,071 crore. In FY25, the company had reported a net profit of ₹35,450 crore, as per the company's earnings filing.

Announces final dividend of ₹ 5.25 Along with its March quarter results, the Maharatna company announced a final dividend of ₹5.25 per share of face value ₹10 each for the financial year 2025–26, subject to shareholders’ approval.

“The Board of Directors at its meeting held today has, inter alia, declared a final dividend for the financial year 2025-26 at ₹5.25 per equity share on the face value of ₹10 each, as recommended by the Audit Committee of CIL at its meeting held on the same date. Payment of the final dividend for FY 2025-26 shall be made subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing AGM,” the company said in its filing.

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