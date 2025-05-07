Coal India Q4 results: Profit jumps 12% YoY, revenue slips 1%; declares dividend of ₹5.15

Coal India Q4 results: Maharatna PSU company Coal India on Wednesday, May 7, reported a 12.04 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in its Q4FY25 consolidated net profit to ₹9,604.02 crore, compared to a profit of ₹8,572.14 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year. For the full financial year 2024-25, Coal India's consolidated profit declined by 5.5 per cent to ₹35,358.16 crore from ₹37,402.29 crore in FY24.

The company's revenue from operations for the quarter under review, however, slipped 1 per cent YoY to ₹37,824.54 crore against ₹38,213.48 crore in Q4FY24. For FY25, Coal India's consolidated revenue from operations dropped by 1 per cent to ₹1,43,368.92 crore from ₹1,44,762.42 crore in FY24.

Coal India's total expenses during the quarter slightly increased by 0.37 per cent YoY to ₹29,057.30 crore from ₹28,950.41 crore in the same quarter of FY24.

The company's EBITDA inched up by 3.5 per cent YoY to ₹11,790 crore compared to ₹11,387.6 crore. Margin increased by 120 bps to 31.2 per cent from 29.8 per cent YoY.

Total raw coal production during the quarter declined 1.7 per cent YoY, standing at 237.69 million tonnes from 241.75 million tonnes in Q4FY24.

The company recorded a total offtake of 201.38 million tonnes in Q4FY25 against 201.66 million tonnes YoY.

For FY25, total production of raw coal rose nearly 1 per cent YoY to 781.05 million tonnes from 773.65 million tonnes, and offtake also increased by a per cent to 761.71 million tonnes from 753.59 million tonnes.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q4FY25 increased to ₹15.58 from ₹13.91 YoY.

Coal India share price ended 1.44 per cent higher at ₹383.80 on the BSE on May 7.

Coal India Dividend Meanwhile, Coal India's board of directors recommended a final dividend of ₹5.15 (51.50 per cent) per equity share, subject to approval in the forthcoming annual general meeting of the company.

