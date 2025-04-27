Coal India Q4 Update: PSU Maharatna to declare March quarter results on THIS date in May, final dividend eyed

Coal India Q4: Coal India Ltd announced on Sunday, April 27, that the company will hold its board meeting to declare its January to March quarter results for the financial year ended 2024-25. The PSU Maharatna will declare its fourth quarter results on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, according to an exchange filing.

“Meeting of Board of Directors of the company will be held on Wednesday, the 7th May, 2025, inter-alia, to consider, approve and take on record Audited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone & Consolidated) for the 4th quarter and year ended 31sl March, 2025 after the results are reviewed by the Audit Committee of the Board,” according to the exchange filing.

Coal India dividend Coal India will likely announce a final dividend payment for the financial year ending 2024-25, along with its fourth-quarter results on May 7, 2025. The board of directors will recommend an amount per share for the issue, which will be subject to the approval of the shareholders at the PSU giant's next board meeting.

“Board of Directors of the company may also, inter-alia, consider and recommend payment of Final Dividend for FY 2024-25, if any, subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing AGM,” said Coal India in the filing.

The upcoming final dividend issue will be the company's third dividend in the 2025 fiscal year, according to Mint's earlier reports.