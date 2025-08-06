Coal India, Ramco Cements among 5 key stocks to trade ex-dividend today, 6 August 2025

These firms, like many others, have designated August 6, 2025, as the record date for the identification and approval of a list of eligible shareholders for dividends.

To be included on the list of eligible shareholders for dividends under the T+1 settlement method, investors should have purchased stock in these companies at least one day before the record date.

Dividend payout and other details Coal India Ltd - The Board of Directors at its meeting held on 31 July 2025 had declared the 1st Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2025-26, which stood at ₹5.50/- per equity share on the face value of ₹10/-. The company had fixed Wednesday, 6th August 2025, as the “Record Date”

The Ramco Cements Ltd- The Board of Directors had recommended a dividend of ₹2/- per share of ₹l/- each for the year ended 31st March 2025. The dividend on declaration at the ensuing Annual General Meeting will be paid within 30 days thereof.

Dr. Lal PathLabs Ltd- Dr Lal Pathlabs had declared an Interim Dividend of ₹6/- per equity share (@ 60% on a face value of ₹10/-each) for the 2025–2026 fiscal year. The record date for the purpose of payment of the Interim Dividend was set at August 06, 2025

Blue Dart Express Ltd- The company had recommended the payment of a Dividend of ₹25/- (Rupees Twenty Five only) per share on the Equity Share for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, subject to necessary approval by the Members at the ensuing Annual.

The Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company Limited- The company had recommended the final dividend for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2025 @60% i.e. ₹1.20/- (Rupees One and Twenty Paise Only) per equity share of ₹2/- each to be declared at the 145th Annual General Meeting of the Company.