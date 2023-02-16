2 stocks with high dividend yield of over 10%: Buy?

The state-owned infrastructure finance company reported a 5% rise in third quarter net profit at ₹2,915 crore whereas the total revenue from operations fell over 2% to ₹9,782 crore. The company, which mainly provides loans to state electricity boards, state utilities and all segments of power infrastructure in the private sector, said its interest income on loan assets grew nearly 1% to ₹9,660 crore. While announcing its earnings, its board also approved and declared the second interim dividend of ₹3.25 per share for the financial year 2022-23.