Coal India results today: Here is what to expect from Q4 earnings
Stock Market Today: Coal India share price after rising 92% in a year trades flat ahead of Q4 results. While the gains for the share price have been driven by rising volumes and good e-auction premiums, what to expect during Q4 results?
Coal India share price traded almost flat on Thursday ahead of Q4 results to be declared today. Coal India share price however has risen more than 92% in a year. The strong production numbers having been reported by Coal India have supported the confidence of investors.
