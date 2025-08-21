Coal India, RVNL, HAL among 5 key stocks to trade ex dividend today, 21 August 2025

Dividend Stocks 2025: Coal India, RVNL, HAL, Thomas Cook and Honda India Power are among the five key stocks to trade ex-dividend today, August 21, 2025.

These companies, along with many others, have designated August 21 as the record date for identifying and approving a list of eligible shareholders for dividend payments.

To be eligible for dividends under the T+1 settlement method, investors must have purchased stock in these companies at least one day before the record date.

Dividend Payout and other key details Coal India — The Board of Directors of Coal India had recommended paying a final dividend for the fiscal year 2024-25 of ₹5.15/- per share of the face value of ₹10/-, as recommended by the Audit Committee of CIL. This recommendation is subject to approval by members at the company's upcoming Annual General Meeting ("AGM").

The dividend will be paid within 30 days of announcement at the AGM.

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL)—The company recommended a final dividend of ₹1.72/- per share (17.20%) for the fiscal year 2024-25, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming AGM. The final dividend will be paid within 30 days of its proclamation at the AGM.

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL)—The Board of Directors of the company recommended a final dividend of ₹15/- per fully paid-up equity share of ₹5/- for the fiscal year 2024-25, subject to approval by members at the upcoming Annual General Meeting.

Thomas Cook (India) —The company had recommended a final dividend of ₹0.45

Honda India Power Products Ltd.—For the fiscal year 2025-26, Honda India will pay an interim dividend of 1,000% (equivalent to ₹100/- for each equity share worth ₹10/-). The interim dividend will be paid to eligible shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as of the Record Date, Thursday, August 21, 2025. The dividend will be paid on or before September 11, 2025.

Other stocks to trade ex-dividend Amj Land Holdings: Recommended a dividend of ₹0.20 per share.

Bhandari Hosiery Exports: Recommended a final dividend of ₹0.02 per share.

BSL: Recommended a final dividend of ₹0.80 per share.

Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries: Recommended a final dividend of ₹3.00 per share.

Manorama Industries: Recommended a final dividend of ₹0.60 per share.

Pudumjee Paper Products: Recommended a dividend of ₹0.60 per share.

Relaxo Footwears: Recommended a final dividend of ₹3.00 per share.

Styrenix Performance Materials: Recommended an interim dividend of ₹31.00 per share.