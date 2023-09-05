‘’We have filtered the list of top dividend-paying companies based on their fundamental strength and selected 10 stocks. Investors, interested in dividend income, can consider these stocks for investment,'' said Religare Broking in its report.

At a dividend yield of 10.9 per cent, Coal India tops the list of the highest dividend-paying companies, followed by SAIL at a yield of 9.6 per cent. In FY22, Coal India's dividend per share (DPS) stood at ₹17 and in FY23, the DPS stood at ₹24.3, according to the brokerage.

Here are the top 10 dividend-yield stocks:

1.Coal India: At a current market price (CMP) of ₹255, the coal miner gave a dividend yield of 10.5 per cent with FY22 DPS at ₹17 and FY23 DPS at ₹24.3



2.SAIL: At a CMP of ₹101, the steel major gave a dividend yield of 9.6 per cent with FY21 DPS at ₹2.8 and FY22 DPS at ₹8.8



3.Oil India: At a CMP of ₹280, the PSU gave a dividend yield of 7.3 per cent with FY22 DPS at ₹14.3 and FY23 DPS at ₹20



4.Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC): At a CMP of ₹183, the oil marketing company (OMC) gave a dividend yield of 6.5 per cent with FY22 DPS at ₹10.5 and FY23 DPS at ₹11.



5.Power Grid Corporation: At a CMP of ₹254, the PSU gave a dividend yield of 6 per cent with FY22 DPS at ₹14.8 and FY23 DPS at ₹14.8



6.PTC India: At a CMP of ₹150, the power major gave a dividend yield of 5.6 per cent with FY22 DPS at ₹7.8 and FY23 DPS at ₹7.8



7.NMDC: At a CMP of ₹143, the mining major gave a dividend yield of 5.4 per cent with FY22 DPS at ₹14.7 and FY23 DPS at ₹6.6



8.REC: At a CMP of ₹240, the PSU gave a dividend yield of 5.3 per cent with FY22 DPS at ₹15.3 and FY23 DPS at ₹12.6



9.Power Finance Corporation: At a CMP of ₹262, the power major gave a dividend yield of 5.1 per cent with FY22 DPS at ₹12 and FY23 DPS at ₹13.3



10.National Aluminium Company: At a CMP of ₹102, the PSU gave a dividend yield of 4.8 per cent with FY22 DPS at ₹6.5 and FY23 DPS at ₹4.5



The dividend yield is a financial metric that represents the annual dividend payment of a firm as a percentage of its current share price. It is an indicator of the return that investors are earning on their shares.

A dividend yield is calculated by dividing the total dividend paid by the firm over the past year by the current stock price and expressing the result as a percentage.

