Coal India, SAIL, Oil India, ONGC among top dividend-yield stocks — should you buy?
Back

Coal India, Steel Authority of India (SAIL), Oil India, among other public sector undertaking (PSU) stocks are part of the top 10 dividend-paying companies, according to domestic brokerage firm Religare Broking.

‘’We have filtered the list of top dividend-paying companies based on their fundamental strength and selected 10 stocks. Investors, interested in dividend income, can consider these stocks for investment,'' said Religare Broking in its report.

At a dividend yield of 10.9 per cent, Coal India tops the list of the highest dividend-paying companies, followed by SAIL at a yield of 9.6 per cent. In FY22, Coal India's dividend per share (DPS) stood at 17 and in FY23, the DPS stood at 24.3, according to the brokerage.

Here are the top 10 dividend-yield stocks:

1.Coal India: At a current market price (CMP) of 255, the coal miner gave a dividend yield of 10.5 per cent with FY22 DPS at 17 and FY23 DPS at 24.3

2.SAIL: At a CMP of 101, the steel major gave a dividend yield of 9.6 per cent with FY21 DPS at 2.8 and FY22 DPS at 8.8

3.Oil India: At a CMP of 280, the PSU gave a dividend yield of 7.3 per cent with FY22 DPS at 14.3 and FY23 DPS at 20

4.Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC): At a CMP of 183, the oil marketing company (OMC) gave a dividend yield of 6.5 per cent with FY22 DPS at 10.5 and FY23 DPS at 11.

5.Power Grid Corporation: At a CMP of 254, the PSU gave a dividend yield of 6 per cent with FY22 DPS at 14.8 and FY23 DPS at 14.8

6.PTC India: At a CMP of 150, the power major gave a dividend yield of 5.6 per cent with FY22 DPS at 7.8 and FY23 DPS at 7.8

7.NMDC: At a CMP of 143, the mining major gave a dividend yield of 5.4 per cent with FY22 DPS at 14.7 and FY23 DPS at 6.6

8.REC: At a CMP of 240, the PSU gave a dividend yield of 5.3 per cent with FY22 DPS at 15.3 and FY23 DPS at 12.6

9.Power Finance Corporation: At a CMP of 262, the power major gave a dividend yield of 5.1 per cent with FY22 DPS at 12 and FY23 DPS at 13.3

10.National Aluminium Company: At a CMP of 102, the PSU gave a dividend yield of 4.8 per cent with FY22 DPS at 6.5 and FY23 DPS at 4.5
 

The dividend yield is a financial metric that represents the annual dividend payment of a firm as a percentage of its current share price. It is an indicator of the return that investors are earning on their shares.

A dividend yield is calculated by dividing the total dividend paid by the firm over the past year by the current stock price and expressing the result as a percentage.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nikita Prasad
Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Updated: 05 Sep 2023, 09:47 PM IST
