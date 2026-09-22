Coal India share price climbs 3% after Morgan Stanley upgrades, raises target price

Coal India share price climbed 3% in morning trade on the BSE on Tuesday, 22 September, after global financial firm Morgan Stanley reportedly upgraded the stock and raised its target price. Coal India shares opened at ₹422.90 against their previous close of ₹414.50 and rose by 3% to their intraday high of ₹426.75.

The stock witnessed healthy buying interest after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to an 'overweight' and raised the stock's price target to ₹480, according to CNBC-TV18.

According to CNBC-TV18, the global financial firm expects rising thermal power demand, de-stocked plant inventories, and rising coal prices to support the company's volume growth and expansion of e-auction premiums.

Morgan Stanley has raised Coal India's FY27 EPS estimate by 20% after revising volume and e-auction premium assumptions, CNBC-TV18 reported.

Coal India share price trend Coal India shares are up 6% this year so far compared with a 12% fall in the Sensex. The stock hit a 52-week high of ₹490.90 on 30 April this year after hitting a 52-week low of ₹369.55 on 25 November last year. On a monthly scale, it is up 6% so far in September, looking set to snap its four-month losing run.

Is it the right time to buy Coal India shares? Recently, on 9 September, domestic brokerage firm Equirus Securities upgraded the stock to an "add" from a "reduce", fixing a December 2027 target price of ₹450.

Equirus said normalising pithead inventories and tightening power plant stocks create a favourable setup for e-auction pricing.

"With power plant inventory rebuilding typically taking 6–9 months, we expect coal availability to remain tight and e-auction premiums elevated through end-FY27E. We factor in a nearly 80% e-auction premium for FY27E, with upside risk during the seasonally stronger October–March period," said Equirus.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

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