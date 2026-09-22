Coal India share price climbs 3% after Morgan Stanley upgrades, raises target price

Coal India share price climbed 3% in morning trade on the BSE on Tuesday, 22 September, after global financial firm Morgan Stanley reportedly upgraded the stock and raised its target price. Coal India shares opened at ₹422.90 against their previous close of ₹414.50 and rose by 3% to their intraday high of ₹426.75.

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The stock witnessed healthy buying interest after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to an 'overweight' and raised the stock's price target to ₹480, according to CNBC-TV18.

According to CNBC-TV18, the global financial firm expects rising thermal power demand, de-stocked plant inventories, and rising coal prices to support the company's volume growth and expansion of e-auction premiums.

Morgan Stanley has raised Coal India's FY27 EPS estimate by 20% after revising volume and e-auction premium assumptions, CNBC-TV18 reported.

Coal India share price trend Coal India shares are up 6% this year so far compared with a 12% fall in the Sensex. The stock hit a 52-week high of ₹490.90 on 30 April this year after hitting a 52-week low of ₹369.55 on 25 November last year. On a monthly scale, it is up 6% so far in September, looking set to snap its four-month losing run.

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Is it the right time to buy Coal India shares? Recently, on 9 September, domestic brokerage firm Equirus Securities upgraded the stock to an "add" from a "reduce", fixing a December 2027 target price of ₹450.

Equirus said normalising pithead inventories and tightening power plant stocks create a favourable setup for e-auction pricing.

"With power plant inventory rebuilding typically taking 6–9 months, we expect coal availability to remain tight and e-auction premiums elevated through end-FY27E. We factor in a nearly 80% e-auction premium for FY27E, with upside risk during the seasonally stronger October–March period," said Equirus.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

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Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

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