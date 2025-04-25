Markets
Power play: Can Coal India defy the headwinds?
Ananya Roy 6 min read 25 Apr 2025, 06:00 AM IST
SummaryCoal India is ramping up investments and diversifying into power, even as operational bottlenecks, regulatory risks, and global price drops weigh on margins. With Q4 results around the corner, the spotlight shifts to fundamentals and execution plans
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Coal India has been on a roll recently. This week, it made back-to-back announcements—a mining agreement worth ₹7,040 crore with TMC Mineral Resources and a joint venture with Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) amounting to ₹16,500 crore for its power play.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less