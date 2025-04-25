Power play: Can Coal India defy the headwinds?

Early in 2024, Coal India received regulatory approvals for setting up power plants. It started with two power plants with capacities of 660 MW and 1600 MW in Madhya Pradesh and Odisha. This week, the company announced a JV with DVC for brownfield expansion of its Jharkhand power plant. The 50:50 venture will entail an investment of ₹16,500 crore to add 1600 MW capacity. While the power plants will benefit from proximity to the company’s own coalfields, it will be several years before the projects can commence operations and reach financial fruition.