Stock Market today: Coal India share price declined 3% in the morning trades on Monday after it had declared production numbers, January volume details on Saturday, post market hours

Provisional Production and Off-take Performance of Coal India and Subsidiary Companies for the month of January’25 and for the period April’24-Jan’25, declared by Coal India, production remained slightly lower in January though is strong during financial year to date

January production declines but financial year to date remains strong The January'2025 production for Coal India at 77.8 million tonne (mt) was 0.8% lower than 78.4 mt in January 2024

However Coal India Production during Financial year to date i.e during April 2024 to January 2025 period at 621.1 mt is still up 1.8% compared to 610.3 mt in the year ago period (April 2023- January 2024)

Sales Volume continue to grow Coal India offtakes at 68.6mt during January 2025 remained 2.2% higher compared to 67.1mt in January 2024. Cumulative offtakes for Coal India during April 2024 to January 2025 period at 630.2 mt also remained 1.8% compared to 619.4 mt in the year ago period (April 2023- January 2024).

The strong demand from power sectors where coal India supplies its produce to thermal power producers remains strong. Also volumes to non power producers is also likely to continue growing as per analysts.