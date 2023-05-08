Shares of Coal India fell over 2% on Monday's early trade following its Q4FY23 earnings. The consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March slumped 18% on year to ₹5,528 crore from ₹6,715 in Q4FY22.

Coal India reported a remarkable 62% increase in profit after tax for FY23, coming in at ₹28,125 crore as compared to ₹17,378 crore for FY22.

On Friday, shares of the company ended flat at ₹237.35 apiece on BSE.