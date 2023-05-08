Coal India share price down over 2% as Q4 net profit falls 18% YoY1 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 09:23 AM IST
Coal India share price falls over 2% as Q4 net profit declines 18% year-on-year.
Shares of Coal India fell over 2% on Monday's early trade following its Q4FY23 earnings. The consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March slumped 18% on year to ₹5,528 crore from ₹6,715 in Q4FY22.
