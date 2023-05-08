Home/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Coal India share price down over 2% as Q4 net profit falls 18% YoY
Back

Shares of Coal India fell over 2% on Monday's early trade following its Q4FY23 earnings. The consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March slumped 18% on year to 5,528 crore from 6,715 in Q4FY22. 

Coal India reported a remarkable 62% increase in profit after tax for FY23, coming in at 28,125 crore as compared to 17,378 crore for FY22.

On Friday, shares of the company ended flat at 237.35 apiece on BSE.

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout