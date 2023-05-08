Hello User
Home/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Coal India share price down over 2% as Q4 net profit falls 18% YoY

Coal India share price down over 2% as Q4 net profit falls 18% YoY

1 min read . 09:23 AM IST Livemint
Coal India Ltd.(CIL) head office in BBD Bag on 11 september, 2012 photo by Indranil Bhoumik/mint

Coal India share price falls over 2% as Q4 net profit declines 18% year-on-year.

Shares of Coal India fell over 2% on Monday's early trade following its Q4FY23 earnings. The consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March slumped 18% on year to 5,528 crore from 6,715 in Q4FY22. 

Coal India reported a remarkable 62% increase in profit after tax for FY23, coming in at 28,125 crore as compared to 17,378 crore for FY22.

On Friday, shares of the company ended flat at 237.35 apiece on BSE.

