Coal India share price drops 3% to a five-week low after Q3 results. Should you buy, sell or hold?

Coal India's share price fell 3% in intraday deals on Friday, February 13, reaching a five-week low of ₹408.10 apiece, as investors appeared disappointed with the company’s performance in the December quarter.

Today’s decline also contributed to a 5.30% fall this week and a 7% drop month-to-date.

Coal India Q3 results 2026 The company, in a post-market-hours announcement on Thursday, reported a consolidated net profit of ₹7,165 crore, lower than the ₹8,491 crore reported in the same period last year.

The figure also came in lower than analysts' estimates of ₹7,200 crore, impacted by weaker sales, higher operating costs, and weak realizations. Sequentially, the net profit improved by 68%, as the state-owned company had posted ₹4,264 crore during the September quarter.

Its consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter under review also fell by 4.7% to ₹30,818 crore but improved by 14.5% on a QoQ basis. In the year-ago quarter, revenue stood at ₹32,359 crore.

Meanwhile, EBITDA declined to ₹10,285 crore from ₹13,753 crore in the year-ago quarter, with margins narrowing to 29.44%, marking an 800-basis-point reduction.

The miner's average realization from e-auction sales stood at ₹2,434.56 per tonne, lower than ₹2,684.79 per tonne in the year-ago period, while the overall average price realization of coal supplied during the quarter fell by ₹29 year-on-year to ₹1,638 per tonne, its earnings filing showed.

Along with its December quarter results, the Maharatna company announced a third interim dividend of ₹5.50 per share of face value ₹10 each for the financial year 2025–26.

Should you buy the stock after Q3? Following the Q3 numbers, domestic brokerage firm JM Financial maintained its 'reduce' rating on Coal India share price with a target price of ₹401 apiece.

We revise our CIL production estimate to 770 MT (820 MT earlier) versus the target of 875 MT, given the current pace of production (-4% YoY) and offtake (-1% YoY). We foresee a structural and gradual decline in the utilization of thermal power plants during solar hours, constraining the growth potential for coal," said the brokerage.

According to CNBC TV-18 report, Nuvama, has also maintained a 'reduce' rating on the stock with a target price of ₹375 per share. Mint could not independently verify this report.