Coal India gains 113% in 10 months, up 235% in 3 years; what lies ahead for this PSU stock?
Coal India's shares have surged to record highs, reaching ₹527 on June 3, 2024. The company is increasing production to meet growing power demand, investing in infrastructure and machinery, targeting 1 billion tonnes production.
Shares of Coal India have seen an extraordinary rise since August 2023, consistently breaking record highs month after month. In February, the company's shares surpassed the ₹450 mark for the first time in nine years, and this upward trend continued, reaching a new peak of ₹527 on June 3.
