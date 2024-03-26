Coal India share price gains after Emkay Global initiates coverage with a ‘Buy’ call, sees 27% upside
Coal India stock price is trading at 7.9x P/E and 5.2x EV/EBITDA on FY25 estimates. The brokerage house expects the stock to generate a free cash flow (FCF) yield of 8.8% and a dividend yield of 6.7%.
Coal India share price gained more than 2% Tuesday after brokerage firm Emkay Global Financial Services initiated coverage on the stock. Coal India shares hit an intraday high of ₹440.85 apiece on the BSE, gaining as much as 2.20%.
