Coal India share price hits 52-week high as brokerages raise target price on strong Q2 results
Jefferies upgraded Coal India to ‘Buy’ from ‘Hold’ and raised the target price to ₹385 per share. The brokerage house also increased earnings per share estimates by 18-42%.
Coal India share price extended rally to hit a fresh 52-week high on Monday after the company’s better-than-estimated earnings for the quarter ended September 2023 cheered analysts. Coal India shares gained as much as 4.76% to a high of ₹347.50 apiece on the BSE after certain brokerages raised target price on the stock.
