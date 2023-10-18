Coal India share price hits fresh 52-week high, up 54% in 7 months; is it still buy-worthy?
Coal India share price hit its fresh 52-week high on Thursday. It hit its 52-week low of ₹207.70 on March 27 this year. In about seven months, the stock has surged 54 per cent.
Coal India share price has been on a roll of late. The stock rose over half a per cent to hit its fresh 52-week high of ₹319.55 on Thursday, October 18. It has jumped about 41 per cent in the calendar year so far, strongly outperforming the equity benchmark Sensex which has gained 9 per cent in the same period.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started