Coal India share price: Is this a stock to buy ahead of Q4 results 2025?

Coal India share price traded lower on Wednesday ahead of its Q4 results today. Coal India shares fell as much as 1.96% to ₹370.90 apiece on the BSE.

The board of directors of Coal India is scheduled to meet today, 7 May 2025, to consider and approve financial results for the fourth quarter of FY25 and full financial year 2024-2025.

Along with Coal India Q4 results today, the board will also consider and recommend payment of Final Dividend for FY 2024-25, if any subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing AGM.

Coal India, the world’s largest coal producer, is expected to report mixed earnings in the quarter ended March 2025, with a subdued net profit and higher volumes. Here’s what analysts expect from Coal India Q4 results today:

Coal India Q4 Results 2025 Preview Coal India is expected to report a subdued performance, driven by a decline in profitability despite marginal revenue growth.

“This is primarily due to pressure on realizations, despite higher production volumes. Net profit is projected to decline both year-on-year (YoY) and sequentially, largely impacted by weaker EBITDA and elevated employee costs,” said Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities.

Coal production and offtake remained largely flat, with slight year-on-year declines. Blended realizations are likely to soften, weighed down by a significant drop in e-auction premiums resulting from the sharp fall in global thermal coal prices, Srivastava added.

“While a substantial quarter-on-quarter decline in e-auction premiums is anticipated, some YoY improvement in both pricing and volumes has been noted. A key area of concern will be the trend in e-auction realizations and their contribution to total offtake, which remains critical for overall profitability,” said Srivastava.

According to estimates by brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL), Coal India is expected to report flat YoY net profit growth at ₹8,690 crore in Q4FY25, while revenue is expected to rise 2.4% YoY to ₹38,290 crore. EBITDA is estimated to rise 12.9% YoY to ₹11,110 crore.

“Better e-auction volume and premium is expected to drive healthy performance. Management guidance on FY25/FY26 volume and e-auction premium will be the key monitorables,” MOFSL said.

Coal India share price trend Coal India share price is broadly trading in a range of ₹421 – 356, but the last three attempts have failed to test the upper boundary.

“Today’s breakdown candle formed below the falling 10- and 20-day EMAs (Exponential Moving Average) and also breached the flat 50-day EMA, indicating growing weakness in the price structure. This shift suggests increasing bearish momentum, and a test of the range low at ₹356 now appears highly likely unless there is a swift reversal in trend,” said Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investments.

At 10:10 AM, Coal India shares were trading 0.42% lower at ₹376.75 apiece on the BSE.