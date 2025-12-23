Coal India share price jumps around 4% as BCCL IPO buzz lifts PSU stock near record high levels

Coal India shares rose nearly 4% on December 23, marking five consecutive days of gains, fueled by news of its subsidiary BCCL preparing for an IPO within two weeks. The stock reached a high of 400.60, close to its May 2025 peak of 417.25.

PSU stock Coal India share price rose almost 4% in intra-day deals on Tuesday, December 23, extending gains for the fifth straight session. Today's rise came on the back of reports that Coal India arm, Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) is gearing up to launch its initial public offering (IPO) soon. As per media reports, the issue could hit the market within the next two weeks.

BCCL is a Maharatna public sector subsidiary under Coal India, and its proposed listing is expected to be a key step in the government’s broader push to unlock value from state-owned enterprises through the capital markets.

The stock rose as much as 3.6% to its day's high of 400.60, trading just 4% away from its peak of 417.25, hit in May 2025.

