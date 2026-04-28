Coal India share price jumps over 4% after Q4 results. Should you buy, sell or hold the PSU stock?

Coal India share price jumped over 4% after the company reported its Q4 results. Coal India shares rallied as much as 4.63% to ₹473.90 apiece on the BSE.

The world’s largest coal miner, Coal India reported a net profit of ₹10,839 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26, registering a growth of 11.15% from ₹9,751 crore in the same period last year. Sequentially, net profit increased 51.4% from ₹7,157 crore reported in the December quarter.

The company’s revenue in Q4FY26 rose by 5.8% to ₹46,490 crore from ₹43,961 crore, year-on-year (YoY), aided by higher average realization even though the sales declined marginally.

The average realization was higher by 6% YoY to ₹2,289.58 per tonne while overall sales were down 1% at 198.83 tonne, Coal India said.

At the operational front, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 12% to ₹17,917 crore.

The Maharatna company also announced a final dividend of ₹5.25 per share of face value ₹10 each for the financial year 2025–26, subject to shareholders’ approval.

Should you buy Coal India shares after Q4 results? Coal India delivered a decent performance, mainly supported by higher e-auction volumes (accounted for ~14% of total volumes). Premium stood at 36% in Q4FY26.

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services expects Coal Indian to post a 4% volume CAGR in FY26-28E, while a higher share of e-auction volumes with better premium will support overall NSR and margins. This is expected to translate into a CAGR of 5% and 12% in revenue and EBITDA over FY26-28E, respectively.

“The company’s focus on increasing coal-washer capacity will improve its market share in domestic coking/non-coking coal. Further, management remains focused on expanding its coal mining operations, which will be funded through internal accruals. At CMP, the stock is trading at 5x on FY28E EV/EBITDA,” said the brokerage firm.

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Motilal Oswal reiterated its ‘Buy’ rating on Coal India shares with a target price of ₹530 apiece, valuing the stock at 6x FY28E EV/EBITDA.

Coal India’s realizations remained soft, leading to 1% decline in FY26 blended realizations, although production and offtake rebounded sequentially.

While e-auction premiums moderated QoQ in Q4 due to lower reserve prices despite firm global coal trends, Emkay Global Financial Services expects 55% premium sustenance and factors in ~6% volume CAGR over FY27-28E.

The brokerage firm maintained an ‘Add’ call with unchanged Coal India share price target of ₹475 apiece.

Coal India share price has gained over 5% in one month, and more than 17% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. The PSU stock has jumped 20% in six months and has risen 18% in one year. Coal India share price has delivered multibagger returns of 101% in three years, and a staggering 266% over the past five years.

At 9:45 AM, Coal India share price was trading 4.00% higher at ₹471.00 apiece on the BSE.