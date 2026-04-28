Coal India share price jumps over 4% after Q4 results. Should you buy, sell or hold the PSU stock?

Coal India share price jumped over 4% after the company reported its Q4 results. Coal India shares rallied as much as 4.63% to ₹473.90 apiece on the BSE.
The world’s largest coal miner, Coal India reported a net profit of ₹10,839 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26, registering a growth of 11.15% from ₹9,751 crore in the same period last year. Sequentially, net profit increased 51.4% from ₹7,157 crore reported in the December quarter.
The company’s revenue in Q4FY26 rose by 5.8% to ₹46,490 crore from ₹43,961 crore, year-on-year (YoY), aided by higher average realization even though the sales declined marginally.
The average realization was higher by 6% YoY to ₹2,289.58 per tonne while overall sales were down 1% at 198.83 tonne, Coal India said.
At the operational front, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 12% to ₹17,917 crore.
The Maharatna company also announced a final dividend of ₹5.25 per share of face value ₹10 each for the financial year 2025–26, subject to shareholders’ approval.
Coal India delivered a decent performance, mainly supported by higher e-auction volumes (accounted for ~14% of total volumes). Premium stood at 36% in Q4FY26.
Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services expects Coal Indian to post a 4% volume CAGR in FY26-28E, while a higher share of e-auction volumes with better premium will support overall NSR and margins. This is expected to translate into a CAGR of 5% and 12% in revenue and EBITDA over FY26-28E, respectively.
“The company’s focus on increasing coal-washer capacity will improve its market share in domestic coking/non-coking coal. Further, management remains focused on expanding its coal mining operations, which will be funded through internal accruals. At CMP, the stock is trading at 5x on FY28E EV/EBITDA,” said the brokerage firm.
Motilal Oswal reiterated its ‘Buy’ rating on Coal India shares with a target price of ₹530 apiece, valuing the stock at 6x FY28E EV/EBITDA.
Coal India’s realizations remained soft, leading to 1% decline in FY26 blended realizations, although production and offtake rebounded sequentially.
While e-auction premiums moderated QoQ in Q4 due to lower reserve prices despite firm global coal trends, Emkay Global Financial Services expects 55% premium sustenance and factors in ~6% volume CAGR over FY27-28E.
The brokerage firm maintained an ‘Add’ call with unchanged Coal India share price target of ₹475 apiece.
Coal India share price has gained over 5% in one month, and more than 17% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. The PSU stock has jumped 20% in six months and has risen 18% in one year. Coal India share price has delivered multibagger returns of 101% in three years, and a staggering 266% over the past five years.
At 9:45 AM, Coal India share price was trading 4.00% higher at ₹471.00 apiece on the BSE.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants. <br><br> With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding. <br><br> Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI. <br><br> Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.
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