Coal India share price may see 26% more upside despite 36% rally in three months, says ICICI Securities; here’s why
Coal India’s operating performance for the first six months of FY24 has remained robust. The company’s production and offtake in the April-September period of FY24 has risen by 10.5% and 8.5% YoY, half of which is due to SECL’s volume uptick.
Coal India share price has seen a stellar rally of 36% in the past three months and analysts believe there is still room for another 26% upside for the Coal India shares.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message