Coal India share price has seen a stellar rally of 36% in the past three months and analysts believe there is still room for another 26% upside for the Coal India shares.

ICICI Securities has retained its ‘Buy’ rating on Coal India stock and raised the target price to ₹395 per share from ₹325 earlier, implying an upside of over 26% from Friday’s closing price.

Coal India’s operating performance for the first six months of FY24 has remained robust. The company’s production and offtake in the April-September period of FY24 has risen by 10.5% and 8.5% YoY, half of which is due to SECL’s volume uptick.

As per ICICI Securities, Coal India is at an interesting juncture with both robust volume growth and firm price outlook. For H1FY24, CIL has met the increased requirements of the power sector and has been able to boost dispatches to more profitable non-regulated sectors (NRS).

Additionally, the peak wage bill is now behind, and over the next five years, wage expense is likely to fall due to natural attrition at the company, it said.

The brokerage believes that cash generation would be robust enough for maintaining a dividend yield of 9% p.a. through to FY25E despite an ₹150 billion capex p.a.

According to ICICI Securities, Coal India’s production volume is likely to be aided by SECL, demand from the power sector is likely to stay firm, record imports by China, amidst looming winter-heating season, is likely to aid e-auction prices and e-auction volumes and linkage materialisation is expected to stay elevated, aiding profitability.

“Despite our sales volume growth assumption of 8% YoY (6MFY24: 8.5% YoY) and FY25E e-auction price estimate of ₹2,590, our FY24E/FY25E EPS of 48.1/50.9 is 27%/41% ahead of consensus estimates. We believe that Street is likely to revise its estimates post-Q2FY24 results, once the robust operating and financial performance is taken cognizance of," ICICI Securities said.

Taking cognizance of the recent uptick in international coal prices and robust H1FY24 operating performance, ICICI Securities raised its multiple to 8x from 7.2x corresponding to 2 deviations above its past five-year trading range.

Coal India share price has rallied over 37% year-to-date (YTD) and nearly 30% in the past one year. The stock is up 163% in three years.

At 11:40 am, Coal India shares were trading 1.02% lower at ₹309.10 apiece on the BSE.

