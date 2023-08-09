Coal India share price rises 2% after Q1 results; should you buy the stock?4 min read 09 Aug 2023, 09:21 AM IST
Coal India's stock has underperformed the market in the past year, but brokerage firms remain optimistic about its prospects. Nuvama Wealth Management and Motilal Oswal Financial Services have maintained a buy rating on the stock. JM Financial has upgraded the stock to a buy.
Coal India share price rose almost 2 per cent in early deals on BSE on Wednesday, a day after the company reported its June quarter (Q1FY24) scorecard. The stock opened over a per cent higher at ₹233.05 against the previous close of ₹230.25 and traded with a gain of 1.26 per cent at ₹233.15 on BSE around 9:20 am.
