Coal India share price rises 2% after Q1 results; should you buy the stock?

"China has also increased its dependence on thermal power and has commissioned nearly two thermal power plants each week in CY22 (calendar year 2022) and has added more plants in the first half of the calendar year 2023 (H1CY23) as well. With 14 countries adding new coal plants in the last one year and eight countries announcing new projects, the dependence on coal is therefore likely to increase in the near term," the brokerage firm added.