Coal India share price rises 3% to scale 52 week highs on strong December volume numbers
Stock Market today- Coal India's strong December production numbers helped lift investor sentiment. The rising production increases earnings outlook and will aid higher e-auction volumes too. The reasonable valuations and strong dividend yield makes the stock attractive, say analysts
Coal India with gains of more than 3% scaled 52-week highs in the intraday trades on Tuesday, on a day when benchmark indices were down 0.7%. The investor confidence on Coal India has been boosted by rising production. The December Volume numbers reported by Coal India held testimony and indicated towards strong volume momentum continuing
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started