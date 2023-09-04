Coal India share price rises 5%. Here's why experts see a further 20% upside3 min read 04 Sep 2023, 11:39 AM IST
Coal India's share price rose 5 per cent in morning trade on Monday after the company reported strong coal production numbers.
Coal India share price rose 5 per cent in morning trade on BSE on Monday, looking set to extend its winning run into the third consecutive session. The stock opened at ₹238.05 against the previous close of ₹236.85 and rose 4.7 per cent to ₹248.90 in trade so far. The stock traded 5.05 per cent higher at ₹248.80 on BSE around 11:35 am.
