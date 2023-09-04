Coal India share price rises 5%. Here's why experts see a further 20% upside

Coal India's share price rose 5 per cent in morning trade on Monday after the company reported strong coal production numbers.

Coal India share price rose 5 per cent in morning trade on BSE on Monday, looking set to extend its winning run into the third consecutive session. The stock opened at ₹238.05 against the previous close of ₹236.85 and rose 4.7 per cent to ₹248.90 in trade so far. The stock traded 5.05 per cent higher at ₹248.80 on BSE around 11:35 am.

As Mint reported earlier, Coal India on Friday reported a 13.2 per cent rise in its coal production last month at 52.3 million tonne (MT) of coal in August on a year-on-year basis. In August 2022, the public sector major produced 46.2 MT.

So far in the current financial year (FY24), Coal India has produced 281.5 MT of the mineral, registering an 11 per cent growth compared to the same period last fiscal, according to a company statement.

The stock has underperformed the benchmark Sensex in the last one year. While the Sensex has gained over 10 per cent in the last one year Coal India's share price has gained about 7 per cent in the same period.

Coal India's share price hit its 52-week high of ₹263.30 on November 9, 2022 on BSE. As of the previous session close, the stock is down 10 per cent from its 52-week high level.

Experts and brokerage firms believe the stock can move higher from the current levels as indicated by the fundamental and technical factors of the stocks.

Brokerage firm ICICI Securities maintains a buy call on the Coal India stock, pegging the target price of ₹285, implying a 20 per cent upside potential.

The brokerage firm pointed out that Coal India's August 2023 operating numbers were robust.

"(1) production/sales volume continued at the highest-ever level for the fifth successive month in FY24; (2) SECL’s volume revival has offset the flat volumes from MCL; (3) the traditional volume trough in Q2 is far lower in FY24 owing to increased rake availability; (4) higher volume to non-regulated sector (NRS), up 61 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in August 2023, is likely to maintain FSA prices; and (5) pithead inventory at 45.3mnte remains at a comfortable level owing to production ramp-up," ICICI Securities said.

The brokerage firm believes Coal India is likely to gain from operating leverage benefits accruing from higher sales volume for both NRS and e-auction customers, despite a much lower e-auction premium than in FY23.

It said that Coal India's earnings are most sensitive to volumes and year-to-date-August 2023 performance indicates volume uptick for both regulated and NRS customers, providing the company twin benefits of operating leverage and higher FSA prices.

Besides, ICICI Securities added that the recent uptick in international coal prices bodes well for the e-auction prices in future. The volume uptick in SECL (the largest subsidiary) and BCCL (the subsidiary with the highest realisation) is a positive for keeping earnings momentum intact.

On the technical front, brokerage firm Religare Broking observed that Coal India has been trading in a consolidation range i.e. ₹230-235 for the last ten months, after a strong directional move.

"The stock attempted a breakout in June 2023 but failed and retraced to the support zone of the medium-term moving average i.e. 100 EMA (exponential moving average). It formed a higher base in the last three months and is currently trading on the verge of a breakout again.

Religare Broking has a buy call on the stock with a target price of ₹260.

Coal India posted a 10 per cent year-on-year decline in Q1FY24 net profit at ₹7,941 crore from ₹8,834 crore reported during the corresponding quarter last year. The net sales of the company grew marginally to ₹33,072.6 crore during the quarter under review from ₹32,497.9 during Q1FY23.