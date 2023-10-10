Coal India share price rises more than 5% on higher dividend yield expectations, strong earnings prospects
Coal India share price gained more than 5% on Tuesday scaling 52 week highs and also was the largest gainer amongst Nifty 50 stocks
Coal India Ltd shares with gains of more than 5% on the exchanges, scaled fresh 52-week highs on Tuesday. Notably it was the largest gainer amongst the Nifty 50 stocks.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message