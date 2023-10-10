Coal India Ltd shares with gains of more than 5% on the exchanges, scaled fresh 52-week highs on Tuesday. Notably it was the largest gainer amongst the Nifty 50 stocks. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As improved earnings prospects have lifted investor confidence, high dividend expectations are further adding to the investor sentiments. The stock that had been rebounding after seeing 52-week lows in March, however, has seen momentum catch pace since September.

On the operational front, the production volumes have remained strong with the company having reported healthy sales volume growth during the first half of FY24. Coal India’s first half FY24 production at 333 MT rose 11.3% year-on-year while total supplies also surged to 360.7 MTs during first half, marking 8.6% y-o-y growth. The rising power demand in the company has been keeping its volume prospects firm. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The higher production volumes also mean that after meeting power sector demand where its supplies coal under Fuel Supply agreements at pre decided prices the company can also supply higher volumes to the non-power sector where it fetches higher prices for its produce. Strong demand is also leading to a significant rise in e-auction premiums. With the monsoon receding and hydropower and wind generation falling, demand for thermal power is set to rise further in the second half FY24 said analysts.

Also read -Coal supply ahead of projections: Coal India {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The rise in global coal prices coupled with an uptick in industrial activity pushed up the e-auction premium to 106% in September-23 from 54% in June-2023, said analysts at Nuvama Institutional Equities.

Prices of thermal coal in the international market have been gradually picking from lows due to fears of impacted gas supplies from Australia, high China imports, lower Russian coal supplies and rise in international crude prices.

Also, as per Nuvama analysts, in the current global scenario, Coal India is a pure domestic play potentially offering the triple benefits of volume growth, improved e-auction prices and possibly all-time high dividend in H2FY24. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Analysts at Sharekhan also said that Coal India generates strong operating cash flow and considering its capex plan, means a significant cash surplus will be there for dividend. Thus, they also expect dividend payout to remain high.

In fact, Nuvama analysts have raised dividend per share estimates from ₹20 to ₹30 for FY24 and ₹25 for FY25. They highlighted that FY24 estimated dividend per share of ₹30 could be interim and should be paid out in H2FY24 (annualized dividend yield of 21%).

They have also revised FY24 and FY25 Ebitda estimates by 9% and 8% respectively to factor in higher e-auction price and volume. Ebitda stands for Earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!