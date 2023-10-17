Coal India share price scales 52-week high on improved volumes and blended realization outlook
Stock Market Today: Coal India share price has risen more than 36% since end-August scaled 52-week high on Tuesday. The strong volume numbers being reported and improved blended realizations expectations lift its earnings prospects. High dividend yield remains another key attraction.
India stock market: Coal India share price (CIL) has gained more than 36% since end August and has scaled fresh 52-week high on Tuesday. The company remains in the spotlight on rising production and supplies while higher international coal prices also mean that the company’s realisations open market supplies to non-power sector will also improve. High dividend yield remains another key factor for higher investor interest in Coal India.
