Coal India share price zooms 6% after this update on foreign coal buyers

Maharatna PSU Coal India's share price jumped more than 6% during the intraday stock market session on Friday, 2 January 2026, after the company's board decided to grant permission to foreign coal buyers to participate in auction bidding, according to an exchange filing.

In the BSE filing, Coal India disclosed that the company has permitted importers from countries like Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Nepal to import coal.

From 1 Janaury 2026, interested importers will be able to directly participate in the Single Window Mode Agnostic (SWMA) auction, which is conducted by Coal India for the sale of the mineral.

“Effective 1 January 2026, Coal India Limited (CIL) has permitted coal consumers located in the neighbouring countries like Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal, who wish to import coal from India, to directly participate in the Single Window Mode Agnostic (SWMA) auctions conducted by the company,” Coal India informed the stock exchanges through its filing on Friday.

Why approve foreign coal buyers? Coal India's approach to approve foreign coal buyers to participate in the commodity auction aims to improve transparency, competition and global market integration in the industry.

“Opening SWMA e-auctions to foreign buyers reflects CIL’s calibrated approach to market expansion while fully safeguarding domestic coal requirements. This step enhances transparency, competition and global market integration,” a senior company official said.

Under the updated norms, the foreign coal buyers will be able to bid alongside domestic buyers in the SWMA auction. However, these foreign coal bidders will have to adhere to a one-time registration, participate through digital bidding, advance electronic payments and export through the notified logistics channel guidelines.

Any foreign deal will be transparent as per the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) rules, and only bidders from Nepal will be allowed payments in Indian rupee along with US dollar, while others will have to pay the transaction value in US dollar terms.

Coal India share price today Coal India shares were trading 6.72% higher at ₹427.25 as of 2:52 p.m. (IST) on the Indian stock market, compared to ₹400.35 at the previous market close, according to the BSE data.

Shares of the Maharatna PSU giant hit its 52-week high level of ₹427.85 on Friday, 2 January 2026, after the company's approval to the foreign coal buyers. While the 52-week low level stood at ₹349.20 on 17 February 2025, as per the BSE data.

The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at more than ₹2.63 trillion as of the trading session on Friday, 2 January 2026.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)

