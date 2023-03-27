Coal India shares: 32% upside on cards! Analyst expects strong near-term performance1 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2023, 12:10 PM IST
Motilal Oswal believes state-owned Coal India Limited is well placed to capitalise on the growth opportunity ahead
Domestic brokerage and research firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services expects robust domestic demand, enhanced vision of one billion tonne production, and an improved e auction premium to drive a strong near-term performance for the Coal India stock.
