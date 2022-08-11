Coal India shares climb to 52-week high as stock trades ex-dividend today1 min read . Updated: 11 Aug 2022, 12:53 PM IST
- Dividend paying stock: Board of directors of Coal India Limited has fixed 12th August 2022 as record date for dividend payment
One of the dividend paying stocks in 2022, Coal India share price today climbed to its 52-week high in early morning deals. The PSU stock today opened with an upside gap and went on to hit intraday high of ₹226.80 on NSE, which is its new 52-week high now. In May 2022, Coal India Limited (CIL) board had announced ₹3 final dividend for the financial year 2021-22 and 12th August 2022 was fixed as record date for dividend payment. Hence, the dividend paying stock is trading ex-dividend today.