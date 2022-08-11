Coal India shares climb to 52-week high as stock trades ex-dividend today

Coal India shares have been in uptrend after ushering in 2022. In last one month, it has risen from around ₹193 to ₹220 apiece levels today, logging near 13 per cent rise in this period. Likewise, in last six months, this state-owned share has risen from around ₹165 to ₹320 apiece levels, clocking more than 30 per cent rise in this period. Similarly, in year-to-date (YTD) time, Coal India share price has delivered more than 40 per cent return to its shareholders.