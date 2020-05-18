Mumbai : Shares of Coal India fell as much as 6% after the government said it will allow commercialization of coal, and let private entities participate in all sectors.

Coal India was at ₹123.70, down 4.52% from previous close, while the benchmark index Sensex lost around 3% to 30186.25 The stock price has dropped 48% in the past one year.

Nearly 50 coal blocks will be offered immediately. This will be done via a revenue sharing mechanism instead of the regime of fixed rupee per tonnes. Any party could bid for coal blocks and sell in the open market, the finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Sunday. This is against the earlier norm where only captive consumers with end-use ownership could bid. The government allocated over ₹50,000 crore for creating evacuation infrastructure for coal.

Coal India, which enjoys a monopoly, is one of the largest producers of coal in India. The presence of other players would mean more competition for the company.

In case of mining, the government has removed the distinction between captive and non-captive mines. This will allow transfer of mining leases and sale of surplus unused minerals. There would be rationalisation of stamp duty payable at the time of awarding of mining leases, she said.

However, some of the measures are long-term in nature, hence an immediate impact on Coal India’s business is not being seen. "We believe the announcement is unlikely to have any meaningful impact on Coal India as these processes are time consuming and we do not expect any immediate interest in commercial mining given the global economic slowdown and existing regulatory hurdles, " Vishal Chandak of Emkay Global Financial Services Limited said in a note to clients.

As long as Coal India sells coal below international prices and regulatory concerns remain unaddressed, commercial coal mining might be a difficult proposition in India, he added.

A joint auction of co-dependent raw materials in the mining sector will take place. A total of 500 mining blocks will be offered through an open and transparent auction process, and to also introduced a joint auction of bauxite and coal mineral blocks the finance minister said.

