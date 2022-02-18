State-owned Coal India Ltd (CIL) reported a 48% rise in consolidated net profit to ₹4,558 crore for the third quarter ending December, on the back of higher revenue from operations. Further, the board approved the payment of second interim dividend at ₹5 per share for the current financial year 2021-2022.

The PSU company announced a second interim dividend of ₹5 per share, on top of ₹9 already declared in December, taking total dividend to ₹14/sh for FY22-TD (81% payout). ICICI Securities believes a final dividend of at least ₹4/share will also be distributed.

The brokerage has maintained its Buy rating on Coal India shares with a target price of ₹234, implying a potential upside of more than 40% from current level.

“High demand for domestic coal due to high thermal power PLFs, and elevated international coal prices resulting in high e-auction volumes and premiums, make us believe CIL will better its growth in Q4FY22," the note added. Even though cost pressures continue to be severe on several fronts, and are being masked by higher volumes and realisations, ICICI Securities believes, price hike is the only sustainable means to counter the cost increases.

The company posted a strong sequential rebound in margin in 3QFY22, although it missed Motilal Oswal's estimate on higher than expected RM costs and contractual expenses. It expects profitability to recover further in 4QFY22, led by strong e-auction premiums.

“Coal India is in a comfortable position to meet India’s growing demand, given its vast resources and number of projects in the development stage that are likely to start delivering in the next two-to-three years," the brokerage said while maintaining its Buy rating on the PSU stock with target price of ₹217 per share (upside of over 30%).

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

