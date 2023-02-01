Coal India shares: 'FY23 is turning out to be a strong year', say analysts. Should you buy/hold?
- FY23 is turning out to be a strong year for Coal India boosted by a sharp rise in e-auction realizations on the back of higher global coal prices, as per analysts
State-owned Coal India Ltd reported a 70% rise in consolidated net profit at ₹7,755 crore for the quarter ended December 2022 as compared to ₹4,558 crore in the year ago quarter. Meanwhile, the sales during the October-December period increased to ₹32,429 crore from ₹25,991 crore a year ago.
