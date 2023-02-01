“FY23 is turning out to be a strong year for Coal India boosted by a sharp rise in e-auction realizations on the back of higher global coal prices. However, any easing of global coal prices and higher staff costs post the recent wage revision pose headwinds in FY24. After strong FY22-23E, we see EPS declining 26% in FY24E. We raise FY23-25E EPS by 1-6%, but retain Hold with ₹225 target price (earlier ₹220)," said global brokerage Jefferies.