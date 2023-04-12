Coal India shares soar 30% in 12 months; analyst still sees ₹260 target in sight1 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 01:05 PM IST
- Shares of Coal India were trading 1.14 per cent higher at ₹226.20 apiece during Wednesday's trade
State-owned Coal India Ltd (CIL) has reported healthy growth in volume for FY23 wherein it slightly bettered its production volume guidance of 700 million tonne (MT). Going forward, domestic brokerage ICICI Direct expects healthy traction in volumes to continue.
