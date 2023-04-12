Coal India shares soar 30% in 12 months; analyst still sees ₹260 target in sight1 min read . 01:05 PM IST
State-owned Coal India Ltd (CIL) has reported healthy growth in volume for FY23 wherein it slightly bettered its production volume guidance of 700 million tonne (MT). Going forward, domestic brokerage ICICI Direct expects healthy traction in volumes to continue.
Hence, the brokerage has upgraded the stock from 'Hold' to 'Buy', with a target price of ₹260, 4.5 times FY24E EV/EBITDA, implying an upside potential of 17 per cent from the current market levels.
Shares of Coal India were trading 1.14 per cent higher at ₹226.20 apiece during Wednesday's trade. The stock has given a return of 30 per cent in the last 12 months (from ₹172 in April 2022 to ₹223 levels in April 2023).
Over FY22-24, the brokerage expect CIL’s consolidated topline to grow at a CAGR of 7.9 per cent while consolidated EBITDA and consolidated PAT are expected to register a CAGR of 13.5 per cent and 16.4 per cent, respectively.
ICICI Direct expects CIL to report consolidated EBITDA margins of 30.9 per cent for FY23E and 24.9 per cent for FY24E (EBITDA margin of 22.5 per cent for FY22).
The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.
