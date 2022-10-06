Coal India shares surge to trade near 52-week high. Should you buy?

The brokerage expects dependence on domestic coal to remain strong and e-auction premiums to remain elevated in FY23, which is likely to result in a better FY23, both in terms of volumes and prices. Additionally, any reduction in diesel prices is expected to help lower costs. It has maintained Buy rating on Coal India shares with a target price of ₹294 apiece. ICICI Securities' expects Coal India's dividend payout to remain high, leading to 8- 10% yield at CMP, despite heavy capex.

