Investors of Coal India are in for a treat! The largest government-owned coal-producer in the world, Coal India has announced an interim dividend of a whopping ₹15 per equity share for its shareholders for the fiscal FY23. Coal India stocks are currently trading at a discount on Nifty to their 10-year historical averages. That being said, the stock is affordable and cheaper. Those who are looking to buy Coal India shares to enjoy the dividend benefits will have to keep in check a few important dates.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}