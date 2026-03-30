Coal India subsidiary CMPDI share price crashes 9% after weak listing. Buy, sell or hold amid stock market crash?

Central Mine Planning & Design Institute shares traded sharply lower after making a weak debut in the Indian stock market on Monday. Central Mine Planning & Design Institute IPO listing date was today, March 30, and the stock has been listed on BSE and NSE.

CMPDI IPO listing took place amid the stock market crash today, as the benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50 declined over 1.5% each.

Central Mine Planning & Design Institute shares were listed at ₹160 apiece on the NSE, a discount of nearly 7% to the issue price of ₹172 per share. On the BSE, CMPDI shares were listed with a 5.3% discount at ₹162.80 per share.

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Selling pressure intensified in the CMPDI shares after a weak debut amid a broader slump in the Indian stock market. The shares of the Coal India subsidiary declined to ₹156.50 apiece on BSE and NSE, falling over 9% from its issue price.

CMPDI IPO listing today was weaker than the Street estimates as indicated by the trends in the grey market premium (GMP). Ahead of the debut, CMPDI IPO GMP today signaled a listing premium of nearly 3%.

Should you buy, sell or hold CMPDI shares after listing? Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd is a subsidiary of Coal India, and its IPO saw a muted response with an overall subscription of just 1.05x, reflecting cautious investor sentiment. Since CMPDI IPO was entirely an offer for sale (OFS), the company did not receive any fresh capital, which also limited investor enthusiasm.

“CMPDI stock is likely to remain sentiment-driven and may witness further downside or sideways movement, especially if broader market conditions stay weak. Technically, the ₹155 – 150 zone acts as a key support, while ₹170 – 175 is a resistance zone, so short-term traders can keep a stop loss below ₹150, and conservative IPO investors may also maintain a stop loss around ₹148 – 150,” said Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart.

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While the company has a stable business and a strong position within the coal ecosystem, Nyati advises a cautious approach in the near term.

Gaurav Garg, Research Analyst at Lemonn Markets Desk noted that the muted CMPDI IPO listing reflects subdued retail participation and overall cautious market sentiment, with the IPO seeing only modest subscription levels.

“While CMPDI stock showed slight recovery post listing, the lack of strong demand suggests limited near-term upside. Investors may consider using any short-term bounce to exit, while fresh entries should be approached cautiously, waiting for clear price stability and institutional accumulation signals,” said Garg.

CMPDI IPO was open for subscription from March 20 to March 24, and was subscribed 1.05 times in total. CMPDI IPO price band was set at ₹163 to ₹172 per share. The company raised ₹1,842.12 crore from the book-building issue, which was entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 10.71 crore equity shares.