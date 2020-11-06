Coal India to consider interim dividend on 11th Nov, fixes record date

Coal India today informed stock exchanges that a board meeting will be held on 11th November to to consider quarterly earnings and also to consider payment of interim dividend for the year 2020-21, if any.

Coal India added that the company has fixed 20th November 20 as the record date for the purpose of payment of interim dividend on equity shares for the financial year 2020-21, if declared by the Board.

Coal India shares today ended 1.5% higher at ₹121 on BSE.

Earlier this month, state-owned CIL said that it produced 46.8 million tonnes (MT) of coal last month, registering a growth of 18.4%. Coal India had produced 39.5 MT of coal in the corresponding month of the previous fiscal, it said in a statement. The increase in absolute terms was 7.4 MT, it said.

The state-owned company also said that its e-auction sales nearly tripled to 16.8 million tonnes (MTs) in October, amid a strong demand resumption for coal from the power sector.

The quantity of coal booked under CIL's e-auctions stood at 5.8 MT in the corresponding month of the previous fiscal.

The steep growth of 190 per cent, or an increase of 11 MT, during October, bodes well for Coal India Ltd (CIL) as it signals a strong demand resumption for coal after the COVID-led hiatus, the PSU said in a statement.

The auction sale in October, in addition to the four prevailing windows, included a new auction outlet called special spot for coal importers, under which 1.6 MT of coal was booked.

In a first, CIL has introduced this category meant exclusively for coal importers to contain imports from abroad. (With PTI inputs)

