Coal India turns ex-dividend today: Payment and other details inside
The largest producer of coal is Coal India Limited (CIL), which has been granted the privileged status of Maharatna by the Indian government. In Q3FY23, the company declared an interim dividend of Rs.5.25 per share and for the purpose of the same the company had fixed 8th February 2023 as the record date in order to determine the eligibility of the shareholders and due to the T+1 settlement of India the stock is turning ex-dividend today.
