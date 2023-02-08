Coal India turns ex-dividend today: Payment and other details inside

In the nine months leading up to December of FY'23, Coal India Limited (CIL) amassed a sizable consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs. 22,597 Crores. The previous record-setting PAT for the corporation throughout the course of a full financial year was Rs. 17,464 crores in 2018–19. In comparison to Rs. 10,663 Crores for the comparable period of FY'22, the net profit for April through December of FY'23 increased significantly by a strong y-o-y growth of 112%, while the net profit for the third quarter of the current fiscal year increased significantly to Rs. 7,719 Crores, pinging in at a sturdy 69% growth. This is a record high for this time period in any year up to this point. The PAT for CIL for the same quarter of FY'22 was Rs. 4,557 Crores.